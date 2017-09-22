Marion rolls past Remington, 40-3
Despite a slow start, the Marion football team earned a convincing, 40-3 win at Remington Friday.
It was a one-possession game the duration of the first quarter. After Marion’s first drive ended in a turnover on downs deep in Bronco territory, the Warriors found the end zone on their second drive. Senior Kolton Brewer, who played in the backfield for the injured Corbin Wheeler, scored the first touchdown of his career—a 6-yard carry to cap a four-play, 53-yard drive. Chase Stringer added the two-point conversion to give Marion an 8-0 lead.
Remington sent a 45-yard field goal through the uprights on the eighth play of its ensuing drive, and Marion’s 8-3 lead held through the end of the first period. Each team lost a fumble in the final minute of the quarter.
Marion scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, hinged around a key interception by linebacker Tyler Palic, who returned to the field for the first time since Week 1.
In the Warriors’ first scoring drive of the second quarter, Jack Schneider and Stringer rattled off rushes of 15- and 22-yards, respectively, then Evann Heidebrecht found the end zone on a 23-yard carry. That made it 14-3 with 8:01 left in the half.
Following a Remington three-and-out, Marion squeezed in one final touchdown before halftime. Schneider capped a four-play, 41-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run, bringing the score at intermission to 26-3.
Marion concluded its scoring in the third quarter.
The Warriors ate up 4:54 on a scoring drive to open the third quarter, grinding out yardage on the ground without attempting a pass. Schneider capped the 11-play, 64-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. Brewer’s two-point conversion made it 34-3.
After a Bronco punt, Marion scored again, this time on a 30-yard touchdown run by Schneider, set up by a 60-yard scamper by Stringer. With 2:23 left in the third quarter, Marion led by the final, 40-3 margin.
A running clock went into effect in the fourth quarter, and Thierolf began to send in substitutions. Noah Kukuk recovered a Bronco fumble on Remington’s first drive of the period, and each team had one final possession after that.
Coming—Marion (4-0) will host Sterling for homecoming Friday.
