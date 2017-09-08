Marion rolls past Inman, 64-13
All but 8 of Marion’s 442 yards of offense came on the ground, as the Warriors’ front line asserted its dominance, giving running backs Jack Schneider and Corbin Wheeler plenty of daylight to find the end zone.
The Warriors scored on every first-half possession but one, needing just 7:11 of game time to score eight touchdowns and build a 56-7 halftime lead.
Marion averaged less than three plays per scoring drive in the first half, and used 1:59 of game time to score its first four touchdowns—rushes of 29- and 69-yards by Wheeler, and 38- and 46-yard sprints by Schneider.
Jarret McLinden tackled Payton Froese in the end zone for a safety at the 6:58 mark.
Inman picked up its first first down midway through the opening quarter as part of its first scoring drive. The Teutons passed for 74 yards to sustain a drive that culminated in a 14-yard touchdown strike, making it 28-7 with 3:27 left in the first period.
Marion scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter: a 9-yard touchdown run by Chase Stringer on a drive set up by an Inman fumble at the Teuton 25-yard line; a 20-yard run by Schneider on the first play from scrimmage after a Teuton turnover on downs; and a 33-yard scamper by Schneider, who shook off tacklers on his way to the end zone. That brought it to 56-7, a score which remained through halftime. Marion maintained possession of the ball for just 7:50 in the first half.
With a running clock in place to start the second half, coach Grant Thierolf began sending in substitutions.
Noah Kukuk cut Inman’s first drive of the second half short with an interception, setting up an eight-play, 54-yard Warrior scoring drive. Evann Heidebrecht capped it with a 12-yard touchdown run.
Marion took a 64-7 lead into the final quarter.
Schneider rolled up 167 yards on seven carries, averaging just under 24 yards per carry, while Wheeler totaled 157 yards on six carries (26.2 yards per carry).
Coming—Marion (2-0) will host Sedgwick Friday.
For scores and updates during games, follow Janae on Twitter @janaerem13