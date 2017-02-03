The Marion basketball teams lost two games at Sterling Friday.

Alli Molleker —Despite a strong start by the Warriors, Marion suffered a 51-39 defeat Friday.

The Warriors made the first five shots they attempted to build a 12-6 lead. Taelyn Pagel and Sam Richmond bookended the effort with three-pointers.

However, Sterling stepped up its defensive pressure after that, causing Marion to rush the pace and turn the ball over. Marion went 7:21 without scoring, not even attempting a shot during that time, allowing the Black Bears to take a 17-12 lead, thanks in part to a pair of three pointers in a 30-second span. Jessi Lewman broke the drought at the 1:37 mark. By the first break, Sterling led, 22-14.

With the Warriors in foul trouble, things went from bad to worse in the second quarter, as Marion did not score until 2:16 remained in the half. Sterling, meanwhile, led by as many as 36-14. Richmond broke the drought. The half ended with the Black Bears in front, 38-18.

Marion enjoyed a 13-3 run to start the third quarter. Alli Molleker lit the fire with a basket 13 seconds in, and Kourtney Hansen contributed six points to the effort. By the time Richmond hit a trey, Marion was within 41-31 with 2:35 to play. But a 4-0 Sterling swing increased the Black Bears’ lead to 45-31 by the end of the quarter.

Hansen scored six of Marion’s eight points in the fourth quarter, including a three-point play and later, a pair of free-throws to conclude scoring in the game.

Hansen led the Warriors with 14 points. Richmond scored 10.

Blaine Mermis —Marion suffered a 65-38 defeat to a sharp-shooting Sterling team Friday.

The game’s leading scorer, Lucas Briar, scored eight points in the first 4:50 to propel his team to a 10-2 lead. By the end of the first quarter, Briar had scored 13 of his game-high 20 points. The period ended with Sterling holding a 22-8 lead.

Six Warriors scored in the second quarter, led by Noah Dalrymple with five points. By halftime, Marion trailed, 39-24.

The teams more or less traded scores to start the third quarter. Evann Heidebrecht made two free-throws to make it 49-33 with 3:08 left in the period. But Sterling scored the final 14 points of the quarter to lead 63-33 by the end of it.

That put a running clock into effect in the fourth period. Chase Stringer scored Marion’s final five points at the charity stripe.

Stringer led the Warriors with eight points.

Coming—Marion will travel to Sedgwick Tuesday.

