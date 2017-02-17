The Marion basketball teams split two games with Elyria Christian Friday.

Marissa Jacobson —Marion rolled to a 67-30 victory over the visiting Eagles.

The game’s high scorer, Kourtney Hansen, scored nine of Marion’s first 11 points, including the first seven points of the game. Marion built a 13-2 lead before the Eagles ended the quarter on a 7-3 run to close the gap to 16-9 at the first break.

When Elyria missed its first four shots of the second quarter, Marion went on an 8-0 run. Hansen and Sam Richmond each contributed three points to the effort. With 5:25 left in the half, Marion had extended its lead to 24-9.

The Warriors continued to build their lead, ending the half on a 12-4 run. Taelyn Pagel and Corin Parmley drained three-pointers in that stretch, and by halftime, Marion led, 40-18. Marion made 13 of 19 attempts from the field in the first half (68 percent).

The Eagles made just two baskets and three free-throws in the third quarter, while Marion scored 15 points propelled by Hansen’s six points, giving the Warriors a 55-25 lead at the final break.

With a running clock in place to start the fourth quarter, Marion built to its largest lead, 67-28 when Sam Kelsey scored with 1:45 to go. The Eagles made the game’s final basket, bringing it to the final 37-point spread.

Hansen led all scorers with 22 points. Marissa Jacobson scored 10.

Evann Heidebrecht —Marion suffered a 63-42 defeat Friday in the teams’ second meeting of the season. The Warriors lost to the Eagles in the Centre tournament quarterfinals a month ago, 61-58.

Elyria Christian’s Tyler Thiessen, Caleb Froese and Aidan Fields accounted for 46 of the Eagles’ points. Thiessen was the game’s high scorer with 20.

Marion turned the ball over on its first four possessions, and when nothing fell for the Warriors, the Eagles built a 7-0 lead. Zachary Stuchlik scored Marion’s only basket of the first period at the 2:45 mark. Sam Zinn added a pair of free-throws, but by the first break, Marion found itself in a 10-point hole, 14-4.

That hole grew to 18-4 after three more Warrior turnovers and two missed shots. But after that, Evann Heidebrecht scored to ignite a 9-0 Warrior run, single-handedly scoring eight of those points to bring Marion within 18-13 with 2:02 left in the half. The teams traded scores the rest of the way. Elyria led, 25-18, at halftime.

The Eagles extended their lead to 32-18 before Heidebrecht made two free-throws. Marion later used a 6-1 run to trim its deficit to 37-30, but a 10-4 Eagle run after that left Marion trailing, 47-34 at the final break.

The Eagles built to their largest lead of the game, 62-38, with 3:05 to play and went on to win by 21.

Heidebrecht led Marion’s effort with 11 points.

Coming—Marion will conclude league play at Berean Academy Tuesday.

For scores and updates during games, follow Janae on Twitter @janaerem13