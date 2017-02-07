The Marion basketball teams split games at Sedgwick Tuesday night.

Alli Molleker —Marion earned a 52-40 victory Tuesday, thanks to its execution on offense providing looks in the paint.

When both teams made five baskets and a free-throw in the opening quarter, the teams ended the period deadlocked at 11 apiece.

The Warriors made just one basket and two free-throws in the first half of the second quarter, allowing Sedgwick to establish an advantage, 18-15. After that, however, Jessi Lewman scored to ignite an 11-0 run over the next 3:08. Alli Molleker and Kourtney Hansen each accounted for four points during that time, and when Molleker scored with 29 seconds left in the half, Marion led, 26-18. The Cardinals drained a three-pointer 13 seconds later, narrowing the gap to 26-21 at halftime.

The Warriors started the third quarter with a 12-5 run, fueled by six points from Molleker. Marion led, 38-26, at the 2:37 mark. The Cardinals scored the final six points of the period, however, making it 38-32 at the final break.

Sedgwick trimmed Marion’s lead further with a three-point play to open the final quarter, but that proved to be the Cardinals’ final basket of the night. From there, Marion outscored Sedgwick 10-2 to regain a double-digit lead, 48-37, when Molleker scored with 1:54 left in the game. Courtney Herzet and Sam Richmond each knocked down a pair of free-throws in the final 32 seconds, and Marion led by 12 at the end.

Molleker led all scorers with 19 points. Hansen scored 15.

Chase Stringer —Marion suffered a 65-50 defeat at Sedgwick Tuesday.

The Warriors led briefly, 6-5, near the midway point of the opening quarter, but a 7-0 Sedgwick run put the Cardinals up by six. Nathan Baldwin scored Marion’s final four points of the quarter, which ended with Sedgwick leading, 18-10.

The Cardinals scored off a turnover to take a double-digit lead 33 seconds into the second quarter. With Marion trailing, 23-12, Zachary Stuchlik hit two free-throws, then Evann Heidebrecht and Blaine Mermis scored in succession. That was the start of a 15-3 Warrior rally, and although Sedgwick’s leading scorer, Brayden Francis, made a three-pointer after that, Marion responded with nine unanswered points to take the lead, 27-26, with 2:30 left in the half.

The Cardinals outscored Marion, 8-1 in the final 2:16, however, to lead, 34-28, at halftime.

Sedgwick’s Neal Bever made two- and three-point baskets in the first two minutes of the third quarter to push the Cardinals’ lead to 11, and Marion’s deficit remained in double figures the rest of the way. Noah Dalrymple scored five of Marion’s 10 points in the period, which ended with Sedgwick leading, 52-38.

Sedgwick led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter, 65-45. Marion scored the final five points of the game to bring it to the final spread.

Dalrymple led the Warriors with 13 points. Francis led all scorers with 19 points.

Coming—Marion will host Hutchinson Trinity Friday for homecoming.

