Sub-state pairings for the Class 3A tournament hosted by Mission Valley were released Wednesday. All first-round games will be played at the home site of the higher seed, with semifinal and final games played at Mission Valley.

The Marion girls enter the tournament with a 14-6 overall record and have received the No. 3 seed. The Warriors will host No. 6 Central Heights (7-13) Monday at 6 p.m.

With a win, Marion would face the winner of No. 2 Wellsville (16-3) and No. 7 Osage City (4-16) in the semifinals March 2.

The other half of the bracket features No. 1 Council Grove (17-2) versus No. 8 Southeast of Saline (3-16) and No. 4 Mission Valley (12-8) versus No. 5 West Franklin (8-10). The championship will be played March 4 at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Marion boys are the No. 7 seed with a 5-15 record. The Warriors will play at No. 2 Council Grove (13-6) Tuesday at 7 p.m. With a win, Marion would face the winner of No. 3 Wellsville (13-6) and No. 6 West Franklin (7-11) March 3 at Mission Valley.

The other half of the bracket features No. 1 Southeast of Saline (14-5) versus No. 8 Central Heights (0-20) and No. 4 Mission Valley (12-8) versus No. 5 Osage City (11-9).

The championship will be played March 4 at 7:30 p.m.