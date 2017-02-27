Kourtney Hansen

The third-seeded Marion girls defeated No. 6 Central Heights, 52-34, Monday in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A Mission Valley sub-state

Marion enjoyed a 10-0 start to the game, forcing Central Heights into seven turnovers in its first eight possessions. Kourtney Hansen and Taelyn Pagel accounted for the Warrior scoring during that stretch. The Warriors then caught the turnover bug on their next four possessions, allowing the Vikings to trim the margin to 10-6. But Marion used a 9-2 end to the period to lead, 19-8

Central Heights scored the first three points of the second quarter, then went 5:14 without scoring. By that point, Marion’s lead had grown to 30-11. The Vikings scored the half’s final five points for a 30-16 margin at intermission.

Marion enjoyed a 20-point lead, 43-23, when Hansen scored with 1:36 left in the third quarter, and the period ended with the Warriors in front, 43-26.

Central Heights narrowed the gap to 43-30 before Hansen broke Marion’s scoring drought with a basket with 4:37 to play and went on to score seven of Marion’s nine fourth-quarter points, to lead all scorers with 27 points for the game.

“Early in the game, I was most pleased that we were getting out and running because I thought we were going to be the more athletic team,” coach Kelly Robson said. “We got off to a really good start that way.”

Marion will play the winner of Wellsville and Osage City Thursday at Mission Valley in the semifinals.

For scores and updates during games, follow Janae on Twitter @janaerem13