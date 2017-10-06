Marion defeats Hutchinson Trinity, 14-6
The Marion football team rebounded from a 14-6 loss to Sterling last week by defeating Hutchinson Trinity by the same, 14-6 score Friday. The Celtics also came into the game after suffering their first loss of the season, a 14-6 defeat to Ell-Saline.
Trinity pieced together a scoring drive on the opening possession of the game, covering 45 yards in 11 plays and scoring on a 12-yard touchdown pass at the 7:02 mark. The Celtics benefitted from a third-down, 24-yard pass completion that sustained the drive. Four plays later, Trinity found the end zone with another passing play. The extra-point kick missed its mark, but the Celtics had claimed the lead, 6-0.
Marion responded with a touchdown on its opening possession. The Warriors pounded yardage on the ground, with Corbin Wheeler rushing for gains of 14- and 18-yards on a pair of third-down plays to keep the drive alive. Chase Stringer capped the eight-play, 63-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run, and Jack Schneider’s two-point conversion run pushed Marion in front, 8-6, with 3:00 left in the first quarter. That score held not only through the first quarter, but through halftime as well.
Tyler Palic recovered a Celtic fumble three plays into Trinity’s next possession, but Marion could not capitalize on the turnover and turned the ball over on downs. The teams traded punts, then Marion came up with a defensive stop when a Trinity pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Marion had its next drive stall in the red zone late in the first half, which ended with Marion maintaining its two-point, 8-6, lead.
Marion scored its final touchdown late in the third quarter when Stringer connected with Zachary Stuchlik for a 19-yard touchdown pass, capping an eight-play, 63-yard drive. The two-point conversion run failed, bringing it to the final, 14-6 margin with 2:53 left in the period.
The Warrior defense held through the fourth quarter, forcing two Trinity turnovers on downs and a punt. Wheeler broke up a pair of Celtic pass attempts, the second of which left Trinity facing fourth down at its own 40-yard line with only seconds left. One final desperation play by the Celtics came up empty, giving Marion the eight-point victory.
Coming—Marion (5-1) will travel to Southeast of Saline Friday to begin district play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
For scores and updates during games, follow Janae on Twitter @janaerem13