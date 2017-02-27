Hillsboro wasted little time justifying the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A sub-state tournament with a 58-23 shellacking of No. 8 seed Herington Monday at Brown Gymnasium.

The Trojans, making seven of 10 shots in the first quarter, built a 14-0 lead before the visiting Railers scored their first points on a three-point basket by Keegan Osburn with 40 second left in the period.

The Trojans took a 16-3 lead into the second quarter and finished it with a 28-11 margin by halftime.

Hillsboro caught its breath at halftime and came out scoring, starting the third quarter with a 17-0 run before Gabe Backhus broke the streak with a basket in the paint.

By the end of the quarter the Trojans had more than qualified for a running clock finish with a 50-13 lead.

Coach Darrel Knoll rotated in his reserves for most of the final period.

Elias Werth and Wes Shaw tied for game-high scoring honors with 10 points.

With the win, the Tro­jans improve to 15-6 for the season and advance to the semifinals Thursday against either Moundridge or Chase County.