The Hillsboro boys have received the No. 1 seed for the Class 2A sub-state tournament hosted by Canton-Galva next week. All first-round games will be played at the home site of the higher seed, with semifinal and final games played at Canton-Galva.

The Trojan boys enter the tournament with a 14-6 overall record and will host No. 8 Herington (3-17) Monday at 7 p.m. With a win, Hillsboro would face the winner of No. 4 Moundridge (12-8) and No. 5 Chase County (6-13) March 2 at Canton-Galva.

The other half of the bracket features No. 2 Lyndon (14-6) versus No. 7 Canton-Galva (4-16) and No. 3 Inman (14-6) versus No. 6 Northern Heights (5-14).

The championship will be played March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Hillsboro girls are the No. 8 seed with a 5-15 record. The Trojans will play at No. 1 Moundridge (15-4) Tuesday at 7 p.m. With a win, Hillsboro would play the winner of No. 4 Canton-Galva (9-11) and No. 5 Northern Heights (8-11) March 3 at Canton-Galva.

The other half of the bracket features No. 2 Chase County (11-8) versus No. 7 Lyndon (6-14) and No. 3 Herington (10-10) versus No. 6 Inman (7-13).

The championship will be played March 4 at 6 p.m.