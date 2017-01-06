It took a 14-0 run to start the fourth quarter before the Hillsboro boys finally pacified a scrappy Larned team Friday on the way to a 63-47 victory at Brown Gymna­sium. That win came on the heels of a 46-26 loss to Larned in the girls’ game.

GIRLS — Hillsboro’s offensive struggles continued against their visiting foes, but Larned had enough speed and athleticism to slowly pull away from the Trojans with each passing quarter.

After Larned’s Haley Skelton made one of two free throws in the final 28 seconds of the opening quarter, the Indians took a 7-6 lead into the first break, and the Indians never trailed again.

Hillsboro did tie the game at 9 at the 5:34 mark of the second period, but Larned slowly built a 21-12 lead as the first half came to an end. The Trojans managed only three baskets on 20 attempts during the first two quarters while the visitors made six of 21 shots.

After a free throw from Sienna Kaufman gave Hills­boro the first point of the third period, Larned countered with an open layup followed by a three-point basket to double Hillsboro’s output at 26-13 with 6:10 left in the quarter. When it ended, the score was still doubled, but this time at 36-18.

Hillsboro and Larned played to an 8-8 standoff in the final quarter for the final 44-26 margin, dropping the Trojans’ season record to 3-5.

For the game, Hillsboro managed only 17.5 percent shooting (7-40) from the floor while Larned made 15 of 42 shots (36 percent).

Sienna Kauf­man finished with a team-high 12 points, while Skelton led Larned with nine points and Erin Smith added eight.

BOYS—The Indians looked physically under-whelming as they stepped onto the court, but they more than made up for it with quickness and determination through the first three quarters of the game against the 6-1 Trojans.

Hillsboro’s Elias Werth opened the scoring with a three-point basket 36 seconds into the contest, but the Trojans didn’t score again until Wes Shaw scored in the paint with 42 seconds left in the quarter. A two-point basket by Joe Knoll with 1.5 seconds left gave the Trojans a tentative 7-6 edge as the quarter ended.

The two teams played even keel until Werth broke an 11-11 tie with a three-point basket at the 4:39 mark of the second quarter. He added seven more consecutive points to give the home team a 21-15 lead. Baskets by Shaw and Caleb Potucek helped the Trojans to a 25-17 advantage as the first half ended.

Darian Ratzlaff heated up as the third quarter began, scoring eight consecutive points through the first 1:30. Hillsboro seemed to be on the verge of a knockout when Braden Vogt scored in the paint to give Hillsboro a 37-27 lead with 5:11 left in the quarter. But Larned had other thoughts, launching an 11-3 run against the Trojans to pull within 40-37 as the quarter ended.

Hillsboro finally found its rhythm in the final quarter. Carson Herbel and Ratzlaff nailed back-to-back threes, Werth followed with a traditional three-point play and Herbel struck for two more points with a basket in the lane. Suddenly Hillsboro led, 51-37. The two teams more or less played to a standoff the rest of the way.

Werth finished as Hills­boro’s leading scorer with 16 points and Ratzlaff finished with 15. As a team, Hillsboro shot 44 percent (25-54) from the field.

For Larned, Johnathan Herter led all scorers with 20 points and teammate Mason Schartz added 12. The Indians shot 34 percent (17-50) from the field.

COMING — The Hillsboro teams will travel to Hoising­ton Tuesday for their next engagement.