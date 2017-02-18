Five of Marion’s nine wrestlers participating in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament hosted by Jayhawk-Linn have qualified for state with top-four finishes.

Two Warriors won their respective weight classes: Charlie Nordquist (25-8) at 182 pounds and Tyler Palic (32-6) at 195 pounds.

Nordquist went 4-0, winning his first two matches by fall over Douglass’ Kyiowa Greenfield and Chase County’s Justin Geiss. He defeated Caney Valley’s Bryce Warfield by major decision, 10-2, then pinned Remington’s Horacio Martinez in the finals.

Palic received a first-round bye, then pinned his next two opponents: Chase County’s Ian Kissel and Cherryvale’s Chance Main. He won a 6-0 decision over Seth Fouts of Douglass in the finals.

Two Warriors placed second: Bryce Shults (34-6) at 138 pounds and Noah Albin (24-5) at 152.

Shults received a first-round bye, then won by fall over Remington’s Javier Martinez. He won by 12-7 decision over Douglass’ Conner Porter, then lost an 11-5 decision to Eureka’s Darion Bailey in the finals.

Albin pinned his first three opponents: Cherryvale’s Seth McQuery, Leon Bluestem’s Austin Harryman and Erie’s Carlos Mata. He lost a 10-5 decision to Reece Williams of Wellsville in the finals.

Jarrett Johnson (36-7) was Marion’s fifth qualifier. He placed third at 132 pounds with a 3-1 record. Following a bye, Johnson won by technical fall, 16-0, over Treyton Compton of Jayhawk-Linn. He then lost a 5-4 decision to Eureka’s Dominick Bailey. Johnson defeated Cherryvale’s Dakota Morrill by 9-4 decision in the consolation semifinals, then pinned Douglass’ Hunter Miller in the third-place match.

Also competing for Marion: Kolton Brewer went 3-2 at 160 pounds, Jarrett McLinden went 1-2 at 285, Ethan Darnall went 1-2 at 120 and Brock Mitchell went 0-2 at 145.

As a team, the Warriors finished second with 120.5 points behind Douglass (146).

Coming—Marion’s five qualifiers will compete at the Class 3-2-1A state meet Friday and Saturday at Fort Hays State University.