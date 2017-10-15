Dominating first-half effort propels Tabor past Southwestern, 37-16
Tabor used a dominating first-half effort to defeat the visiting Southwestern football team, 37-16, Sunday in a game postponed a day because of weather.
Offensively, the Bluejays relied on their rushing game, gaining 383 of their 504 yards of offense on the ground, bolstered by two 100-yard rushers. Drevion Cooper led the attack with 16 carries for 115 yards and one touchdown, while Jason Logologo also surpassed the century mark with 13 carries for 104 yards.
Defensively, Tabor shut down Southwestern’s passing game, giving up just 46 yards through the air. The Builders gained 188 yards rushing on the day for a total of 234 yards of offense.
After a missed 44-yard field goal attempt on Tabor’s first drive of the game, the Bluejays scored on every first-half possession.
Tabor needed just three plays to score its first touchdown, thanks to a 36-yard touchdown strike by Curry Parham to Zack Johnson to cap a 48-yard drive. Austin Smith’s kick made it 7-0 Tabor with 8:26 left in the first quarter.
Southwestern managed just 63 yards of offense in the first quarter, but the period ended with the Builders on the move. Six plays into the second quarter, Southwestern scored on a 22-yard field goal attempt.
Tabor answered with a field goal of its own when Smith sent a 35-yard kick through the uprights. That made it 17-3 with 7:34 left in the half.
Aided by a 50-yard punt return by Beale to the Southwestern 27-yard line, Tabor needed three plays to score. Drevion Cooper capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, extending Tabor’s lead to 24-3.
Smith tacked on a 33-yard field goal with 36 seconds left in the half for a 27-3 Tabor lead at intermission.
Tabor lost some momentum after halftime, suffering a lost fumble on the half’s opening kickoff. That led to a Southwestern score 58 seconds later, thanks to a 31-yard touchdown run.
An interception by Sean Kelley led to Tabor’s only scoring drive of the period. Tabor covered 93 yards in 10 plays, and Parham connected with Johnson for a 19-yard touchdown completion. Tabor’s 34-10 lead held through the end of the period.
Smith tacked on a 52-yard field goal attempt after that to cap a 10-play, 34-yard drive, bringing it to the final, 37-16 margin with 7:53 to play.
Kaiser Perez forced a fumble after that, and Tabor nailed down the 21-point victory.
Kaleb Neuschafer led Tabor’s defense with 10 tackles.
Coming—Tabor (4-1, 4-2), who ranked 23rd in the Oct. 9 NAIA Top 25 poll, will host 25th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan for homecoming Saturday at 2 p.m. The Coyotes (4-1, 5-2) come into the game following a 26-13 win over Friends.