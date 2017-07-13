Lawrence Richard “L.R.” Foose, 90, of rural Cedar Point, died Tuesday, July 11, at his home in rural Cedar Point. A celebration of life graveside service, with military honors, is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Matfield Green Cemetery in Matfield Green. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Memorial contributions to Amedisys Hospice Care may be sent in care of the Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, P.O. Box 220, Cottonwood Falls KS 66845. Condolence messages may be left at www.brown-bennett-alexander.com or on Facebook at the Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home site.