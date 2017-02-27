Sharon L. (Klassen) Lonard, 67, an elementary teacher, of Topeka and formerly of Hillsboro, died Feb. 22.

The service was Feb. 27 at Central Church of Christ in Topeka.

She was born Oct. 20, 1949, to Arthur and Druscilla (Parrish) Klassen, at Hills­boro. On May 22, 1971, she was married to Tom E. Lonard, who survives.

Other survivors include sons Steve (Lori) Lonard and Ryan (Stephanie) Lonard; her parents; sisters Carolyn Jost, Dana Riling and Kim Klassen and five grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Tallgrass Christian Camp or the American Cancer Society.

Online messages may be sent to the family via: Dove­Cremation.com.