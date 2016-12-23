Palmer Base, 88, farmer and dairyman of Roxbury, died Dec. 10 at Salina Regional Health Center. The Celebration of Life Service was Thursday, Dec. 15, at Temple Church, rural Gypsum with pastors Bill Rudd and Dennis Mullins officiating. Interment was Thursday at Peace Valley Cemetery rural Roxbury. Memorials to Cotton Wood Valley Baptist Church or Brookhaven Baptist Church in lieu of flowers can be sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences can be sent to www.jostfuneralhome.com