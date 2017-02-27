Melba Jean McMannis, 86, a homemaker of Can­ton, died Feb. 23 at Mc­Pher­son Hospital.

A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Canton Township Cemetery.

Fellowship with family and friends will be held in Canton following the graveside service.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Olson’s Mortuary.

She was born Dec. 1, 1930, to Ansel and Lily (Kitlen) Stewart in Stafford County. On June 12, 1948, she was married to Charles E. McMannis, who predeceased her Aug. 7, 2005.

Survivors include sons David K. (Tonya) and Jeffery D. (Christine), all of Canton; daughters Jeanne (Dwight) Decker and Cathy (Ralph) Vogts, all of Canton; brother Gary Stewart of Sugar City, Colo.; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Canton EMS or Can­ton Fire Department, and sent in care of Olson’s Mortuary 139 N. Main, P.O. Box 355, Canton, KS 67428.