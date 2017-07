Mary Beth Schroeder, 69, died July 25 at St. Francis Health Center in Topeka.

The service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 31, also at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Lehigh Cemetery in Lehigh.

Condolences may be sent to the family via: kevinbrennanfamily.com.