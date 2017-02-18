Mary Ann Wiebe, 80, a farm wife and mother, died Feb. 16 at her home in White­water.

The service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Grace Hill Mennonite Church, 10218 SE 12th St., Whitewater, with pastor Weldon Martens officiating.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, also at the church. Burial service is at 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Hill Mennonite Church Cemetery.

She was born Feb. 12, 1937, to Henry I. and Anna (Schmidt) Goertzin at New­ton. On Oct. 16, 1959, she was married to Willard J. Wiebe, who survives.

Other survivors include daughter Teresa and husband James Martin of Dorrance; son Christopher and wife Catina Wiebe of Whitewater and four grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, and sent in care of Lamb Funeral Home, 120 N. Main St., White­water, KS 67154.

