Marlys L. Pankratz, 91, a retired cook at Shiloh Manor Nursing Home, of Canton.

The service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Canton Christian Church.

Burial will be at Canton Township Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Olson’s Mortuary, 139 N. Main, Canton.

She was born March 1, 1925, to Jacob Frank and Sarah (Janzen) Goertz at Canton. On May 13, 1944, she was married to Oakley Pankratz, who predeceased her Dec. 14, 1995.

Survivors include sister-in-law Sharon Pankratz of McPherson; three nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to Canton Christian Church and sent in care of Olson’s Mortuary, P.O. Box 355, Can­ton, KS 67428.

