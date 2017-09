Lewis Pettross, 77, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, died July 31 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro.

The service was Aug. 5 at the Hillsboro United Metho­dist Church, Hillsboro, with pastor Morita Truman officiating.

Burial was at Springfield Cemetery in rural Hillsboro. Online condolences may be made to the family via: jostfuneralhome.com.