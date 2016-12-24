DEATH: Jonas E. Giesbrecht, 85
Jonas E. Giesbrecht, 85, a life-long farmer, died Dec. 23 at Moundridge Manor in Moundridge.
The service is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Alexanderfeld Mennonite Church, 1806 Holly Road, Hillsboro, with pastor Orlin Ensz officiating.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Alexanderfeld Church.
He was born Feb. 11, 1931, to David and Mary Giesbrecht at Littlefield, Texas. On June 8, 1952, he was married to Justina Wiebe of Hillsboro, who predeceased him. He later married Myrtle Dueck, who also predeceased him.
Survivors include daughter Karen Dirks of Greensburg; sons Kieth of Lakin and Kenny of Durham; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Moundridge Manor and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063.