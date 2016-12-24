Jonas E. Giesbrecht, 85, a life-long farmer, died Dec. 23 at Moundridge Manor in Moundridge.

The service is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Alexanderfeld Mennonite Church, 1806 Holly Road, Hillsboro, with pastor Orlin Ensz officiating.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Alex­anderfeld Church.

He was born Feb. 11, 1931, to David and Mary Gies­brecht at Littlefield, Texas. On June 8, 1952, he was married to Justina Wiebe of Hillsboro, who predeceased him. He later married Myr­tle Dueck, who also predeceased him.

Survivors include daughter Karen Dirks of Greensburg; sons Kieth of Lakin and Kenny of Dur­ham; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Memorials may be made to Moundridge Manor and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hills­bo­ro, KS 67063.

