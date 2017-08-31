Jesse Alan Branson, 35, died Aug. 27 at his parent’s home in Ashland.

A memorial service is at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Marion County Lake Hall, 1 Office Dr., Marion, with pastor Jeff Lee of Aulne United Methodist Church officiating.

The family requests those attending dress in casual clothes, bring lawn chairs and marshmallow sticks for a campfire after the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Prairie, P.O. Box 1298, Dodge City, KS 67801, or Ashland Health Center, 709 Oak, Ashland, KS 67831.

