DEATH: Jason T. Johnson, 51
Jason T. Johnson, 51, of Marion and employed by Union Pacific Railroad, died Jan. 30 from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident near Lincolnville.
The funeral service is at noon Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Day Star Church of God, 4300 NE Hudson Road, Rogers, Ark.
A prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion.
Visitation is from 6:30-8 p.m., also on Monday.
Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Garfield, Ark.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via: zeinerfuneralhomes.com.