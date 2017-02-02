Jason T. Johnson, 51, of Marion and employed by Union Pacific Railroad, died Jan. 30 from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident near Lin­coln­ville.

The funeral service is at noon Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Day Star Church of God, 4300 NE Hudson Road, Rogers, Ark.

A prayer service is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Zei­ner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion.

Visitation is from 6:30-8 p.m., also on Monday.

Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Garfield, Ark.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: zei­nerfuneralhomes.com.