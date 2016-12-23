Harold Jacob Wiebe, 89, retired banker and former Hillsboro mayor, died Dec. 21, at Hillsboro Community Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service is planned for 11 a.m., Dec. 23 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church with pastor Brian Allen officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Gnadenau Cemetery, Hillsboro.

He was born April 22, 1927 to J.D. and Selma (Flaming) Wiebe in Hillsboro. On March 29, 1957, he was married Carol Barb, who survives. He also is survived by sons, Warran D. (Margaret) Wiebe of Lawrence, Ward D. (Beth) Wiebe of Branson, Mo., Wade D. (Jan) Wiebe of Lawrence; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be sent to Kanakuk Ministries in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences can be sent to www.jostfuneralhome.com