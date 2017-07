Geneva Ruth Price, 74, of rural Galva, died July 18 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.

The service is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Canton. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Olson’s Mortuary, 139 N. Main, Can­ton.

Memorials may be made to Wheat Ridge Ministries or Canton Emergency Medical Services, and sent in care of Olson’s Mortuary, P.O. Box 355, Canton, KS 67428.