Frieda Birkle, 95, of Hills­boro, died Aug. 31 at Salem Home.

The service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at First Mennonite Church, Hills­boro with pastor Susan Jant­zen officiating.

Visitation with family is from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at Jost Funeral Home, 401 S. Washington, Hillsboro. Burial is at Lehigh Menno­nite Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Mennonite Church or Salem Home, and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.