DEATH: Frieda Birkle, 95
Frieda Birkle, 95, of Hillsboro, died Aug. 31 at Salem Home.
The service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro with pastor Susan Jantzen officiating.
Visitation with family is from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at Jost Funeral Home, 401 S. Washington, Hillsboro. Burial is at Lehigh Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Mennonite Church or Salem Home, and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.