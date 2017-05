Floyd Miller, 91, a farmer of Hills­boro, died May 5 at Hillsboro Community Hospital.

The service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Hills­boro United Methodist Church. Pastor Morita Tru­man is officiating. Burial is at Durham Park Cemetery in rural Durham.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Wed­nesday at Jost Funeral Home, 401 S. Wash­ington St., Hillsboro.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: jostfuneralhome.com.