DEATH: Eulalia Flaming, 83
Eulalia Flaming, 83, a secretary at Jim’s Plumbing, died Feb. 16, at Salem Home, Hillsboro.
The service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at First Mennonite Church, 102 S. Ash, Hillsboro, with pastor Susan Jantzen officiating.
Burial is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Haven of Rest Cemetery, one mile east of Hillsboro.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jost Funeral Home, 401 S. Washington, Hillsboro.
Memorials may be made to Rescare of Newton and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063.
