Esther Stucky, 89, a homemaker and farm wife of Wichita and formerly of Burns, died Dec. 21 at Westwiew Manor in Derby. The funeral will be at 11 a.m., Dec. 26, at Burns Countryside Church. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Burns Countryside Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for the Union Rescue Mission, in care of Lamb Funeral Home, PO Box 358, Whitewater, KS, 67154. Online condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.