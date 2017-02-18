DEATH: Eileen Baerg, 65
Eileen Baerg, 65, former Hillsboro resident and tour business operator, died Tuesday, Feb. 14. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, with family greeting friends from 5-6 p.m. at Emmanuel Foursquare Church, 1325 E. Cloud, Salina. The celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, also at Emmanuel Foursquare Church. The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Salina Shares, a non-profit organization for which Eileen served as President of the Board. Donations can be mailed to Salina Shares, P.O. Box 1474, Salina, KS 67402.