Eileen Baerg, 65, former Hillsboro resident and tour business operator, died Tuesday, Feb. 14. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, with family greeting friends from 5-6 p.m. at Emmanuel Foursquare Church, 1325 E. Cloud, Salina. The celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tues­day, Feb. 21, also at Emmanuel Foursquare Church. The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Salina Shares, a non-profit organization for which Eileen served as President of the Board. Donations can be mailed to Salina Shares, P.O. Box 1474, Salina, KS 67402.