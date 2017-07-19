Dora Louise Claassen, 97, died July 19, at Whitewater.

A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Swiss Cemetery, Whitewater.

A memorial service is at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the Swiss Church, 125 S. Oak, White­water.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Whitewater Community Church, 703 E. Central St., Whitewater.

Memorials may be made to the Jewish Awareness Ministries or Whitewater Community Church Building Fund, and sent in care of Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S. Main St., P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, KS 67154.