Daniel Edward Miller, 63, of Hillsboro, who was the director of aviation at Hesston College for 26 years, died April 23 at his home.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Eastlawn Cemetery in Hesston. A memorial service follows at 2 p.m. at Hesston Menno­nite Church with pastor Brad Penner officiating.

He was born April 28, 1953, to Melvin and Mary (Detwiler) Miller at Goshen, Ind. On April 14, 1979, he was married to Jaynette Miller, who survives.

Other survivors include sons Bryant (Chrystina) Miller of Goessel and Vaughn (Caroline) Miller of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughters Leslie (Lyndl) Duerksen of Goessel and Amreitha “Ami” (Pradeepan) Jeeva of Bellevue, Wash.; four grandchildren; his father of Goessel and sister Kathryn (Mervin) Bontrager of Shipshewana, Ind.

Memorials may be made to Hesston College Aviation or to the Goessel Mennonite Benevolent Fund. Both memorials may be sent in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, 303 S. Main, Goessel, KS 67053.