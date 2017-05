Bruce Bartel, 63, of Hills­boro, died May 1 at Hills­boro Community Hospital.

A time to gather and celebrate his life is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the First Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall, Hillsboro.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: jost­funeralhome.com, in charge of all arrangements.