Arthur Schmidt, 98, a partner with family in forming Hillside Grain of Walton, died Dec. 14 at Newton Medical Center.

The service is at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Tabor Mennonite Church, 891 Chisholm Trail Road, New­ton. Visitation is from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the Kidron Bethel Retirement Village Menno Hall, 3001 Ivy Drive, North Newton.

He was born Feb. 8, 1918, to Abraham and Sara (Schmidt) Schmidt in rural Marion County. On June 3, 1942, he was married to Ruth Unrau, who predeceased him in August 2016.

Memorials may be made in Mr. Schmidt’s memory to Bethel College or Mennonite Central Committee and sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main St., Newton, KS 67114.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: Pe­tersen­family­funeral­home.­com.

