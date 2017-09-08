Alfred Lawrence Beneke, 83, a farmer in Lincolnville, died Sept. 6 at Salem Home in Hillsboro.

The service is Saturday, Sept. 9, (no time listed) at St. John’s Lu­ther­an Church, 220 W. Sixth St., Lincolnville.

Burial will be at Lincoln­ville Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Marion County EMS or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lincolnville, and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861.

Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion, was in charge of arrangements.