Kent Becker of rural Dur­ham will replace Lori La­louette, who will resign her seat as First District commissioner March 20.

Becker and two other candidates, Jared Jost and Craig Dodd, both of Hillsboro, were nominated by eligible members when the Marion County Republican Central Committee chairman called for a convention to fill the vacancy Thursday, Feb. 16.

Rose Davidson, vice-chair, serving as the convention’s spokeswoman, asked if anyone had nominees. Jessie Wiebe, a delegate who was filling in as proxy for two other members, nominated Becker. He and his wife, Ginger, live in rural Durham and have two sons and four grandchildren.

“Kent has served on various boards: USD 410 school board, Marion County Planning and Zoning, Durham City Council, Marion County Community in Schools, and presently he’s serving on Fire District No. 14,” Wiebe said. When the First District position was open at the last election, many people encouraged Becker to run, she added. Becker was considering the position, but said he didn’t think he had enough time to devote to it.

“I believe in the future of Marion County,” Becker said at Thursday’s convention. “We are a large county with a small population.”

He said he also felt good about the steps the commissioners took in approving funding for a new economic development task force.

“I just feel like with the time I put in on various boards, and the concern I have being born and raised in this county, I think I am qualified for this position,” Becker said. “And, I would be honored (to serve).”

With 17 eligible members voting in-person or by proxy, the final vote was: Becker 9 votes, Jost 5 votes and Dodd, 3 votes.

More details about the convention will appear in the Feb. 22 issue of Free Press.